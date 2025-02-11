Millions of dollars raised in high-stakes race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. — New fundraising numbers suggest a historic haul by both campaigns in the high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford have raised millions of dollars in the race to determine the court’s balance, with Crawford leading in fundraising.

Crawford's campaign says the Dane County judge has raised more than $7.3 million since entering the race last summer, including $4.4 million in January alone.

Crawford’s campaign accepted $1 million from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin last year, but as of 4 p.m. Monday, it was unclear whether her latest total includes additional party contributions.

Susan Crawford Campaign

TMJ4 asked Crawford about the influence of big money in the race.

"As a judge, I don't look at whether a litigant in my courtroom is Republican or a Democrat, a liberal or a conservative. Those are not questions we ask. I look at the evidence and legal arguments presented to me, and I make decisions that fairly apply our laws and Constitution to protect the rights of everyone before me. That's what I'll do on the Wisconsin Supreme Court," Crawford said.

Schimel’s campaign raised less than Crawford’s but far outpaced Dan Kelly—the conservative candidate from two years ago.

The Waukesha County judge has raised $5 million since entering the race more than a year ago, with more than half of that—$2.7 million—coming in January alone.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, it was unclear whether Schimel’s campaign would receive state GOP funding, but major Republican donors have contributed to his campaign.

TMJ4 also asked Schimel about the influence of big money in the race.

"No one is buying anything from me except my adherence to the law and the Constitution. There is no money changing hands that says I'm going to vote one way or another in any particular case. You need to bring the facts and the arguments effectively, and then I will apply the law and the Constitution to those facts and arguments. That’s it," Schimel said.

Brad Schimel Campaign

Election Day is 50 days away.

The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race shattered state and national records as the most expensive campaign for a seat on the court, with total spending exceeding $50 million.

