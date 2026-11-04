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NewsAmerica Votes 2026

LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin's 2026 midterm election

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Polls are officially closed across Wisconsin for the 2026 midterm election. Follow TMJ4 for the latest results as votes begin to come in. Get your 2026 Election Results here.

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Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee