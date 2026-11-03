Live Blog: Polls have now opened across Wisconsin this Election Day

The polls are officially open across Wisconsin as voters prepare to make their choices about issues and candidates for big races in the state, including for governor and contests for the state Senate and Assembly.

Other notable races on the ballot include lieutenant governor, state treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general, as well as three proposed amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution.

Below you can find the latest news on Election Day, including voter turnout and results once the polls close.

Find your polling place

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each municipality has its own polling places. To find your polling place, click here.

What’s on your ballot

Your ballot and local election information are based on where you live. To see what’s on your ballot, click here.

11 a.m.

There are plenty of Election Day deals across Wisconsin. You can check the full list here and learn more in the video below.

Election Day deals include free doughnuts and rides to the polls

7 a.m. Election Day

The polls have officially opened across Wisconsin.

