LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva's mayor will stay in his seat for another two years. Todd Krause received 61 percent of the vote in his bid for a second term.

TMJ4 A banner supporting Lake Geneva mayor Todd Krause.

According to unofficial results, Krause received 1,458 votes while District 3 alder Joel Hoiland received 931 votes.

The race was highly anticipated in Lake Geneva, as some voters had to wait in line for a while to cast their vote.

TMJ4 The line to vote for mayor at Lake Geneva City Hall.

"Normally we would come in, go and vote, and exit," said Lake Geneva voter Marilyn Kolb, who said she stood in line for 15 minutes before casting her ballot. "It's the only voice I have, so it's very important. I don't want to not participate because it may only be one vote, but it's my vote."

Watch: Lake Geneva voters choose to re-elect mayor Todd Krause by wide margin

Lake Geneva voters choose to re-elect mayor Todd Krause by wide margin

Krause made waves in Lake Geneva this year when he cast the tiebreaking vote for a restaurant on a portion of the Hillmoor property, which Hoiland opposed.

TMJ4 Campaign signs in the race for Lake Geneva mayor.

While Hoiland will not unseat Krause, he will remain in the city government at his current position. Hoiland received 356 votes for the District 3 alder position compared to challenger Peg Esposito's 285 votes.

Lake Geneva voters also re-elected District 1 alder Sherri Ames. She received 308 votes against challenger Anthony Silvestri's 203 votes.

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