Kamala supporters fired up at Obama rally in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In a push to get voters fired up just two days before the November Election, former president Barack Obama was back in Wisconsin Sunday, for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Obama addressed more than five thousand voters at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, bringing back a sense of nostalgia for many in the crowd.

“The last time I saw Obama speak was when I was 17 years old,” voter Molly Sisson said.

On Sunday, in a presidential election expected to be a tight race, voters like Trish Borzon shared their concerns about the future.

“I feel that it’s a bit scary,” Borzon said. “I’m so against the other people’s stance on immigration. I’m very much for a woman’s right to choose.”

Several Democratic party leaders in Wisconsin, including Senator Tammy Baldwin, Governor Tony Evers, and former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, also spoke at Sunday’s Harris-Walz rally.

Together event speakers urged voters that there’s still time to convince family, friends, and neighbors to head to the polls.

They also reminded attendees that Wisconsin does allow for same-day registration.

High voter turnout in Milwaukee could be the push Vice President Kamala Harris needs to win battleground Wisconsin.

“She can just so much more relate to what people are going through,” voter Barb Gamez said. “I really believe she’s going to do everything in her power, with her cabinet and on both sides of the aisle to try and find some relief for people.”

Sunday marked Obama’s second Harris-Walz campaign stop in Wisconsin since his Madison visit on Oct. 22nd.

Former president Donald Trump held his own Milwaukee rally at Fiserv Forum Friday night.

Opposing vice presidential candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Walz are also expected to stop in Wisconsin Monday, the day before the election.

Vance will rally voters in LaCrosse at 9:30 am. Walz will make three Wisconsin campaign stops in La Cross, Stevens Point, and Milwaukee at 6:00pm.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

