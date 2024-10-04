Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney make appeal to right-leaning voters in 'the birthplace of the Republican Party'

RIPON (NBC 26) — In the birthplace of the GOP, the Democratic candidate for president is asking voters to put "country over party."

Speaking at an event at Ripon College, Vice President Kamala Harris and several prominent Republicans appealed to voters across party lines.

“Together, I know we can chart a new way forward, not as members of any one party, but as Americans," Harris said.

In her remarks, Harris claimed that former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

“He violated the oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, and he, given the chance, would violate it again," Harris said.

The vice president was making the case that Americans should put aside partisan differences to support the country.

Harris was introduced by former U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the former third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We may not see eye to eye on every issue... and we're going to get back to a healthy two-party system where we will have vigorous debates... but we both love our country and we revere our democratic ideals," Cheney said.

Cheney drew a contrast between Harris and her opponent, former President Trump, arguing that Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, disqualify him from the presidency. Cheney said Harris shares her values and those of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"We have a shared commitment as Americans to ensuring that future generations live in a nation where power is transferred peacefully, where our leaders are men and women of good faith, and where our public servants set aside partisan battles to do what's right for this country," Cheney said.

The rally's location helped convey this message of unity, as Ripon is known as “the birthplace of the Republican Party." In 1854, abolitionists gathered there to found a new political party, which later became the Republican Party.

"I think it's very girlboss of her to come to the birthplace of the Republican Party," said Harris supporter and Ripon College student Laneah Curtis.

Tom Kitchen, an active member of the Fond du Lac Democratic Party, said Harris could win over support from Republicans who don't like Trump.

"It’s very important historically that we come here and tell people this is not about party—it's about principle," Kitchen said.

Ripon College professor Jackie Clark said it's a step in the right direction.

"It shows that there are many who are concerned about the direction our country has been heading in and that people can work across the aisle," Clark said.

Former chair of the Brown County Republican Party Mark Becker said he believes there is a place for everyone in the Harris campaign, regardless of political perspective.

"This is a moment in history where it’s not about left versus right—it’s about right versus wrong," Becker said.

But not all Republicans are in agreement about Harris. Outside the rally, several Republicans and independents who do not support Harris made their voices heard.

"I wanted to, I guess, show my presence, and I have other people coming who are like-minded," Republican Sarah Geisthardt, a Trump supporter, said.

Mary Thom, another Trump supporter, said she was not pleased with the visit and believes Harris should resign as vice president.

"This is a Republican Party hometown, and this is history, and what she has done to the United States and all the people is horrible," Thom said.

According to the latest poll from Marquette Law School, Harris holds a four-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin.

The former president will be in Dodge County for his own rally on Sunday.

