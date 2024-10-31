Kamala Harris hosts campaign rally and concert in Madison

A rock concert and a rally took place in Madison, featuring musicians Mumford and Sons playing their hit song, “I Will Wait,” and Vice President Harris encouraging the huge crowd, “Don’t wait to vote. Do it now.”

“In Wisconsin, if you give me the chance to fight on your behalf as president, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way of fighting for you,” said Harris during a 30-minute speech at the Alliant Energy Center.

Kamala Harris, counting on Dane County to deliver the big numbers that helped Joe Biden carry the state in 2020, spoke about a middle-class tax cut, a federal ban on price gouging, and what she sees as the difference between her administration and Donald Trump’s.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy,” Harris said. “He wants to put them in jail. I’ll give them a seat at my table.”

Noelle Tarpey attended the Harris rally with her daughter and her daughter’s friend.

She voted early.

“I am very interested in women’s rights and the future of my girls,” said Tarpey.

Ellen Holly is a Harris volunteer working to get out the vote in red-leaning Walworth County.

“I think we just need to keep getting out the vote. And she just needs to keep telling us all the good vision and all the things she’s going to do,” said Holly.

She thinks President Biden’s “garbage” comment about Trump supporters was a misspeak but says she’s seeing more Trump fatigue while door-knocking.

“A lot of disgruntled Republicans who are done with Trump.”

It’s all about energy and enthusiasm as the Harris campaign makes its final push in what is likely to be another photo finish in battleground Wisconsin.

