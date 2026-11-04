Josh Kaul projected to win third term as Wisconsin attorney general, defeating Eric Toney

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul won a third term Tuesday night after defeating Republican challenger Eric Toney in a rematch, the Associated Press projects.
Kaul defeated Fond du Lac County District Attorney Toney in 2022 by about 35,000 votes. Kaul was first elected Wisconsin attorney general in 2018.
The 45-year-old Democrat has been vocal about his opposition to several of President Donald Trump's policies. Kaul has joined more than 70 lawsuits challenging Trump administration initiatives.
Kaul raised about $1.8 million in 2026 compared to $1.4 million for Toney.
Kaul will be sworn into office on Jan. 4, 2027, when his next term as attorney general begins.
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