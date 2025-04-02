How did Sheboygan County vote in the Spring 2025 election? Falls referendum, mayoral race results

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — I followed two key topics this election season: the City of Sheboygan mayoral race and the Sheboygan Falls School District referendum.

Incumbent Mayor Ryan Sorenson won the mayoral race against opponent Alderman John Belanger by more than 2,500 votes.

While the polls were still open, I spoke to some voters preparing to cast their ballots at the Mead Public Library.

Best friends of 30 years, John Wenzel and Eric Larson, arrived together.

Wenzel encouraged Larson to vote for the first time ever in the November election. This is also the first local election he’s participated in.

“I always thought my vote wouldn’t be counted,” Wenzel said. “Now I want to keep voting because I want to keep making my voice heard. I love Sheboygan. I’ve been here for a long time, and I want to keep seeing it excel.”

The pair agreed to share their thoughts on the mayoral race — both in support of Alderman John Belanger.

“I feel like his policies align with mine more than the charismatic guy (Sorenson),” Wenzel noted.

Belanger’s campaign page references financial missteps, lawsuits, and a lack of cohesive planning as his reasons for running.

“(Sorenson’s) results are less than stellar, so I’m actively polling for (Belanger),” Larson added.

While driving around town, I spotted a group of Sorenson supporters with campaign signs at a busy intersection.

I flagged down Kurt Kober to ask why he voted for Sorenson’s reelection.

“We have a lot of growth, and we need fresh ideas. And Mayor Sorenson has done that over the last four years, and we believe he’ll do that for the next four,” he explained.

“In Sheboygan, it’s about voting for someone who’s actually accomplished what we’ve asked them to do. Not just bring fresh ideas but execute them.”

Locals also made their decisions on the Sheboygan Falls referendum.

The original referendum proposed in the November election totaled nearly $100 million to improve the aging elementary and High Schools.

Voters I spoke to said they couldn’t justify paying the district more money while they’re still paying off a 2016 referendum that built the new middle school.

The district made revisions to the plan so the total does not exceed $70 million.

That resonated better this time. The referendum passed by about 300 votes.

For more in-depth election results, go to sheboygancounty.com.

