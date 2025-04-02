Sheboygan Falls school referendum fails despite early reporting to the contrary

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Despite initial reports that it had passed, a school referendum in Sheboygan Falls was actually voted down on Tuesday during the 2025 spring election, according to the Sheboygan County clerk.

Sheboygan County Clerk Jon Dolson told TMJ4 that "human error" in the clerk's office was to blame for the false results.

Dolson explained that Village of Kohler votes from a statewide referendum question were erroneously counted with the Sheboygan Falls school referendum totals. Kohler residents did not vote on the Sheboygan Falls referendum and are not part of the school district.

Dolson said his office would send out a press release and would update the election website "shortly."

The district was looking for $70 million from taxpayers for updates to its aging elementary and high schools. A similar referendum for $100 million for the school failed in November.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

