'He's a down-home guy': Racine barbershop owners react to Gov. Tim Walz making pit stop at their business

RACINE — Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz finished out his trip to Wisconsin at a rally in Racine Tuesday night.

TMJ4

“Wisconsin let’s win this thing,” Walz yelled to the crowd.

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Hall Tuesday night. The rally marked two weeks until Election Day.

"We have got to leave it all on the field. This is the time. Wisconsin you got same-day voter registration,” Walz said.

He touched on several topics besides encouraging people to get to the polls. He spoke on guns, high medical costs, tax credits, and reproductive rights.

He stopped at Racine Barber Sports Co. before he addressed the large crowd. The shop is locally owned and works to bring community resources together.

TMJ4

The owners, Alvin Owens and Kendall Lott were excited to welcome Walz into their small business.

TMJ4 Kendall Lott and Alvin Owens own Racine Barber Sports Co. in Racine.

"He's a down-home guy. We didn't want to do anything fancy. We just wanted to show up and just have the great conversation that he always has with constituents,” Owens said.

Lott felt like his voice was heard Tuesday night.

"Making policies and making things in place for people like me in my community is very special to me,” Lott explained.

Owens encourages his community members to do research before heading to the polls.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error