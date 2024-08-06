Harris has decided on a running mate, AP sources say. An announcement is expected Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate and an announcement is expected in the coming hours before the two appear together at a Philadelphia rally, according to three people familiar with her decision.

In recent days, she has zeroed in on a trio of potential finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It wasn’t clear yet who she picked. The people were familiar with her plans but spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that had not been announced

Harris’ campaign planned to make the announcement via video message before the rally, though the exact timing remained unclear, according to a person involved in the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail discussions occurring behind closed doors.

Doing so would be similar to how then-candidate Joe Biden revealed Harris as his vice presidential choice during the pandemic-marred presidential race of 2020.

It will be yet another milestone in the barely two weeks since the vice president moved to take over the top of the Democratic ticket heading into November’s election. She has been scrambling to build out a campaign since then, and to breathe new life into the Democratic race against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and her No. 2 pick are set to appear together for an evening rally in Philadelphia, recalling a joint 2020 appearance by Biden and Harris in Wilmington, Delaware. Likewise, in 2016, newly selected running mate Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia appeared with Hillary Clinton in Miami.

After Tuesday’s day trip to Pennsylvania, Harris and her running mate will spend the next five days flying thousands of miles around the country, touring critical battleground states. They’ll visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday. But a planned stop in Savannah, Georgia, was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby ’s effects, and rain associated with it could also upend a scheduled stop in Durham, North Carolina.

Later in the week, Harris and her No. 2 will head to Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error