Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Harris has decided on a running mate, AP sources say. An announcement is expected Tuesday

Kamala Harris
Evelyn Hockstein/AP
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam on the second leg of her Southeast Asia trip, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
Kamala Harris
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate and an announcement is expected in the coming hours before the two appear together at a Philadelphia rally, according to three people familiar with her decision.

In recent days, she has zeroed in on a trio of potential finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It wasn’t clear yet who she picked. The people were familiar with her plans but spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that had not been announced

Harris’ campaign planned to make the announcement via video message before the rally, though the exact timing remained unclear, according to a person involved in the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail discussions occurring behind closed doors.

Doing so would be similar to how then-candidate Joe Biden revealed Harris as his vice presidential choice during the pandemic-marred presidential race of 2020.

It will be yet another milestone in the barely two weeks since the vice president moved to take over the top of the Democratic ticket heading into November’s election. She has been scrambling to build out a campaign since then, and to breathe new life into the Democratic race against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and her No. 2 pick are set to appear together for an evening rally in Philadelphia, recalling a joint 2020 appearance by Biden and Harris in Wilmington, Delaware. Likewise, in 2016, newly selected running mate Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia appeared with Hillary Clinton in Miami.

After Tuesday’s day trip to Pennsylvania, Harris and her running mate will spend the next five days flying thousands of miles around the country, touring critical battleground states. They’ll visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday. But a planned stop in Savannah, Georgia, was postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby ’s effects, and rain associated with it could also upend a scheduled stop in Durham, North Carolina.

Later in the week, Harris and her No. 2 will head to Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee