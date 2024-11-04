Gov. Walz and Sen. JD Vance to make final campaign push in Wisconsin today

Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance are set to make their final campaign push in Wisconsin today ahead of the election.
Walz will visit La Crosse, Stevens Point, and Milwaukee, with Gwen Walz also attending, according to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign.
His visit follows former President Barack Obama’s Milwaukee rally on Sunday at the Baird Center for Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Walz, and other Democrats.
Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is expected to hold a rally at 9:30 a.m. at the La Crosse Center.
