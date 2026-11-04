Glen Grothman projected to win 7th term in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

MADISON, Wis. — Incumbent Republican Rep. Glen Grothman won a seventh term Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Bradley Smith and extending his tenure in Congress, the Associated Press projects.

Smith and Grothman have clashed over the handling of the Iran War, rising gas prices that have put pressure on Wisconsin families and immigration policies affecting the state’s agricultural workforce.

Grothman, an attorney first elected to Congress in 2014, has been involved in Wisconsin politics since 1993. His political career began when he was elected to represent the 58th District in the Wisconsin Assembly in 1993, where he served until 2005. He also served as vice chair of the Assembly’s Republican caucus from 1999 to 2004 and represented the 20th District in the Wisconsin Senate from 2005 to 2015.

Originally from Mequon, he graduated from Homestead High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1983 before becoming an attorney in West Bend.

Grothman will continue to represent Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District, which covers the area north of Madison and Milwaukee and south of Green Bay. It has historically been one of the Republican party’s strongholds, with only one Democrat ever being elected to the area. The district includes a mix of urban and rural areas, with about 39% of its population classified as rural.

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