Four Wisconsin counties to watch on Election Night

Wisconsin's 72 counties each tell a story on election night, but four will have a unique narrative on who might win the swing state: Dane, Door, Milwaukee, and Waukesha.

In 2020, Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes, turning only 14 counties blue. Donald Trump carried 58 counties but lost the state.

The math for Democrats starts with the state's two biggest counties, Milwaukee and Dane.

Imagine having a 360,000-vote advantage after the polls close—that’s what Dane and Milwaukee counties can give Democrats.

Biden won 181,000 more votes in Dane County than Trump in 2020, and Milwaukee County delivered a 183,000-vote advantage for Biden.

The scoreboard for Republicans starts in Waukesha County, the biggest prize. Trump picked up 55,000 additional votes over Biden there.

Trump will rely on all the red rural counties to close the gap, with victory margins in the 60% range.

This will be Trump’s third election year, and only one county in the state has accurately picked the winning candidate in both previous elections.

Door County was blue in 2020 and red in 2016. What will this scenic, coastal county known for its fish boils tell us about 2024?

