Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for governor of Wisconsin on Thursday.

“There is nobody better to lead Wisconsin forward, so vote David Crowley for governor,” Obama said in his endorsement video, which was shared on Crowley's campaign page on Facebook.

Watch Former President Barack Obama's endorsement here:

Former President Barack Obama endorses David Crowley in Wisconsin governor's race

His endorsement comes just under four weeks away from the general election, where Wisconsin voters will decide who will replace Gov. Tony Evers, who is retiring after two terms.

It also comes just a day after President Trump took to Truth Social, announcing that he would be approving nearly $18 million to assist with recovery efforts following the severe storms that devastated communities across Wisconsin, something he said he told U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany about personally. Trump has endorsed Tiffany for governor.

In former President Obama's endorsement message, he outlined similarities that he said he shares with Crowley, particularly the county executive's beginnings as a community organizer.

“David's life story is about overcoming adversity, and his life's work is about bringing people together. Like me, David started out as a community organizer, and he happens to be a girl dad, too,” Obama said.

The 44th president of the United States also highlighted Crowley's experience as the leader of the state's largest county, saying that he “created jobs and balanced the budget,” and adding that “David will fight to make Wisconsin more affordable. So that you're paying less at the pump, at the doctor's office, and less at the end of the month.”

Kayla Wolf/AP Photo David Crowley, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor, shakes hands with Karen Hilt, left, during a campaign stop Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, in Sheboygan, Wis.

In a release, Crowley said that he was honored to be endorsed by the former president.

“Thanks to President Obama, millions of Americans were able to get healthcare, millions found jobs, and now he's passed the baton to a new generation of leaders like myself who want to make Wisconsin and our country the best place to call home,” Crowley said. “I know with President Obama's support, we can win this election and move Wisconsin forward.”

A recent poll shows Wisconsin's race for governor remains close, with Crowley holding a narrow edge over Tiffany among likely voters.

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The Marquette Law School poll released Sept. 30 found Crowley supported by 49% of likely voters and Tiffany by 46%, with 5% undecided. Among all registered voters, Crowley led 46% to 45%, while 9% remained undecided.

For information about the general election, click here.

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