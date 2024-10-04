Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Early voting begins Tuesday, October 22nd in Milwaukee

Early Voting starts on Tuesday, October 22nd in the City of Milwaukee.

There are several locations throughout the city where you can cast your ballot, including the American Serb Hall, the Zeidler Municipal Building, and Clinton Rose Senior Center.

There are also several Milwaukee Public Library branches where voters can make their voices heard.

Check out the below flier for more information on hours.

Voting in the City of Milwaukee by TMJ4 News on Scribd

