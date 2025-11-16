Dylan Helmenstine announces campaign for Wisconsin State Treasurer

BLUE MOUNDS — Dylan Helmenstine announced on Sunday that he is entering the race for Wisconsin State Treasurer.

Helmenstine joins a field which already includes current Republican State Treasurer John Leiber, who describes himself as a "fiscal conservative" and will seek re-election, and Democrat challenger Eric Wilson, who is based in the Eau Claire area and announced his campaign back in September.

According to a release from Helmenstine's campaign, he is a rural school board member, Black Earth village trustee and the president of his local EMS district.

Helmenstine is based in Dane County, near Madison, and he says he will bring hands-on local-government experience and a public-affairs background to the state treasurer's office.

“The Wisconsin State Treasurer is a role that has only a few responsibilities, but it's a role that has a ton of possibilities,” Helmenstine said.

“We need someone in that office who has the experience to carry out those responsibilities and the energy to open up the possibilities.”

According to the Helmenstine campaign, he wants to emphasize protecting taxpayers through transparency and accountability if elected.

Helmenstine's campaign adds that he wants to elevate local problem-solvers by using the office’s platform to highlight effective community work and to conduct a statewide listening tour focused on the affordability challenges families face.

“There is never a time when the voices of the people of Wisconsin should be shut out of their own government,” Helmenstine said.

“As State Treasurer, I will use my office to ensure people are heard and recognized, not the other way around."

In Wisconsin, the spring primary will be Feb. 17, 2026 with the spring general election set for April 7.

Aug. 11 is Wisconsin's primary with the general election on Nov. 3.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error