'Don’t boo, vote': Obama, Walz rally for early voting in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — Democrats are rolling out big names in battleground states to close the deal with voters, none bigger than former President Barack Obama and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz.

"We are ready for a better story, Wisconsin," said President Obama at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

AP News Former President Barack Obama speaks at an event Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 44th president used his style and star power to turn out the vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, delivering a signature line when the crowd started booing Donald Trump.

"You're going to hear this from me: Do not boo, vote," said the 44th president. "They can't hear your boo; they can hear your vote. That is the way to send a message."

Harris's running mate also called out former President Trump.

"I don't care how exhausted he is," said Walz. "He's not as exhausted as the American people are of him."

AP News Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at an event Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Obama is no stranger to get-out-the-vote rallies in Madison when he was on the ballot. A late October outdoor rally 20 years ago in Madison for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry and Bruce Springsteen is still etched in the memory of many.

"We were way, way back," said lifelong Walworth County Democrats George and Karen Troupis.

They were among the estimated 80,000 at the Kerry rally. It's why they attend get-out-the-vote rallies like today's.

"Rallies are always wonderful because you are with like-minded people," said Karen. "Everyone is joyous and celebrating."

"I really wanted to see Barack Obama," said George. "He’s a wonderful statesman."

Not everyone is moved by rallies with surrogates that both sides deploy.

"As we say in the streets: 'You do you,'" said Virginia's Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears-Earle in Milwaukee last week.

She believes Trump's policies and his record in office will get him across the finish line.

"We want policy. Tell us who you are, tell us what you stand for," said Sears-Earle, "and why should we believe you? What have you done that we should believe you?"

The pace of early voting is expected to pick up, with in-person voting starting Tuesday.

So far, 360,000 people have voted early in Wisconsin. Nearly 2 million voted by absentee ballot during the 2020 pandemic election year, out of a total of 3.3 million votes cast.

