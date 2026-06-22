Democrat Missy Hughes suspends campaign for governor, endorses Lt. Gov Sara Rodriguez

Democrat Missy Hughes on Monday suspended her campaign for Wisconsin governor, throwing her support behind current Lt. Gov Sara Rodriguez.

"I will always look for ways to serve, but it won't be as Governor. Today, I am suspending my campaign," Hughes said in a news release.

"I deeply believe that Sara [Rodriguez] is the best candidate we can put forward to win in November, and to build an enduring coalition to address our state's most pressing challenges," she added.

Hughes served as the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) between 2019 and 2025. She announced her bid for governor in September of 2025.

The Democratic field for governor remains a crowded one: Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong, Rodrigez, and Kelda Roys all continue to vie for their party's nomination, which will be decided in the fall primary on August 11.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep Tom Tiffany is the frontrunner for his party's nomination. Andy Manske is also campaigning in that primary.

You can see Hughes' full news release here.

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