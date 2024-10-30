City of Milwaukee early voting numbers lag behind other cities; What does that mean for Wisconsin?

MILWAUKEE — There is less than a week until polls close and Wisconsin's largest voting block is lagging when it comes to early voting numbers.

State data shows that as of Wednesday, just over 71,000 people have voted early in the city of Milwaukee.

That's under a third of the city's total voters in 2020, around 247,000.

Compare that to nearby Brookfield in Waukesha County, which has already seen over half of their 2020 voters vote early so far.

"When you hear that Milwaukee is being outpaced by other cities and counties, what's your reaction?" TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked Milwaukee County Democratic Party Chair, Christine Sinicke.

"It's concerning," Sinicke answered. "From day one we have been very concerned about the Black and Brown vote, so we need to really concentrate and make sure that we are in those communities working to get them to the polls."

TMJ4 News Christine Sinicke, Milwaukee Co. DEM Chair

For Milwaukee County Republican Chair, Hilario Deleon, a slower showing in the Democratic city this far is a good sign for the GOP.

"I think it shows and demonstrates that the sugar-high the Democrat party had for Kamala Harris is finally worn off," Deleon told Mackar.

TMJ4 News Hilario Deleon, Milwaukee Co. GOP Chair

The county chair says it also plays into their Republican strategy: the idea of "losing by less" in Milwaukee.

"That's what it's going to take. Milwaukee has been controlled by Democrats for over 100 years so the mission has been to try and get every conservative out to vote," explained Deleon.

Meanwhile Sinicke says the current pace is motivation to continue canvassing until polls close Tuesday.

"We will be door-knocking and putting door hangers— making sure people know where their polling place is," said Sinicke. "It's going to be extremely busy."

She contends that winning the city makes a difference to each election cycle.

"As goes Milwaukee goes the state, as goes the state of Wisconsin goes the country."

For context, in 2020 Biden won 78% of Milwaukee's votes. Trump, received around 20%.

It was the city of Milwaukee's votes being tallied that tipped the scales toward Biden winning the state by only 20,000 ballots.

It's why both parties tell TMJ4 they are not slowing down until the last ballot is cast.

