Bringing out the vote: Local polls buzz with DJs and community spirit

Election Day at Thoreau Elementary School in Milwaukee has drawn hundreds of voters, with local poll workers observing a significant turnout early in the day. Among those casting ballots were first-time voters like 19-year-old Calvin Robinson, whose mother, Myesha Harris, made sure he got out of bed to fulfill his civic duty.

Gideon Verdin TMJ4 First Time Voter Calvin Robinson Age 19 and Mother Myesha Harris



"It was smooth in there," Calvin said with a chuckle. "The lady got me together, my momma filled my paper out for me, and then… we voted!" His mother, Myesha, was proud to see her son participate in an election she considers vital. "If I don’t teach him what’s right, he won’t know what’s right," she explained.

Gideon Verdin TMJ4 Henry David Thoreau Elementary School Voting Polls



For Myesha, voting is a deeply personal act tied to family history. “My big mamma had to fight for the rights that we are voting for," she said, "so that’s what I had to explain to him." Her efforts reflect the hopes of veteran poll workers like Carl Smith, who has been working the polls since 1974. Smith expressed pride in seeing younger voters engaged in the process. "This is their chance to be heard," he said, noting, "the issues we are facing right now are the issues that they will be dealing with."

GIDEON VERDIN TMJ4 CHIEF POLL WORKER REV. CARL SMITH



Adding to the community feel at the polling site was DJ Kel C, who brought an upbeat vibe to the day’s proceedings. “It’s been like a family vibe, like we’re all just happy we can come out to vote,” said DJ Kel C, whose music helped keep spirits high as voters waited in line.

GIDEON VERDIN TMJ4 DJ KEL-C A.K.A. KELLY CARSON



Dozens of DJs across the city set up at polling locations today as part of an effort called "DJs at the Polls." By adding music to polling locations, the organization aims to reduce voter apathy and encourage voters to stop for a little dancing after they vote.

GIDEON VERDIN TMJ4 DJ AT THE POLLS LOCAL DJS - DJ CHERRIO, IGNITE DJS, DJ BROTHA Z, JAY B FRESH, DJ NUSTYLEZ



When asked about concerns over potential wait times, Myesha had a quick reassurance: "No worries," she said with a smile, "and if you do, you’ve got a DJ jammin'!"

With a mix of commitment, community, and even music, this Election Day is leaving a lasting impression on residents of all ages.

