We've all heard the saying, "The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin."

It's likely for that reason, both presidential campaign trails are making stops near the state's biggest city just days before polls close.

Before noon Friday, lines were forming outside of Fiserv Forum with Trump supporters eager to be in the same room as the former president for his evening rally.

"People are always so positive at these rallies and it's fun," said Pamela Warner. "It's encouraging and it's good to be a part of history."

Warner and her husband, Christopher Warner, say they couldn't miss the opportunity to be at one of Trump's final campaign stops of this election.

"How does it feel to be part of such a vital state in each election?" TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked.

Watch: Battle of the rallies: supporters gear up for Trump, Harris campaigns Friday

Battle of the rallies: supporters gear up for Friday night Trump, Harris campaigns near Milwaukee

"It's always exciting, but it's kind of nerve-wracking," Pamela Warner answered. "I don't really know which way it's going to go— I don't think anyone does, actually."

That's why both candidates are putting in the time to win the state's vote.

Just six miles away, supporters of Kamala Harris were getting ready for her campaign's visit to the state fair grounds in West Allis.

The Vice President will be introduced to the stage by one of Milwaukee's very own.

Adrien Calvert, an educator and recent college graduate, will be the one handing the mic off to Harris before she makes her remarks.

"It feels amazing," said Calvert. "I'm honored to be chosen. I'm so proud to be able to represent Milwaukee and be on television where the world is watching — and I am going to be able to say I am from Milwaukee that is introducing Kamala Harris."

These may not be the last political rallies Wisconsinites see. It's possible more are to come all the way up until Election Day.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error