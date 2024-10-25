America Votes: One early voting trend in Wisconsin after three days of in-person absentee voting

Early voting is well on its way in Wisconsin with the state's three biggest counties turning out the most early votes.

But Waukesha County is leading in one area as the state's 3rd largest county.

After three full days of in-person absentee voting the state is averaging about 100k voters a day, 292,702 total.

In 2020, 651,422 voters used in-person absentee ballots.

So far this year Waukesha County - the state's 3rd biggest county has the most “in-person” absentee votes, according to WEC numbers.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County saw 37,474 votes, while Dane County saw 34,222.

But when all the early votes are combined - meaning mail-in and in person, Milwaukee County leads the state with 98,826, Dane follows, 94.514 and Waukesha County stands 76,321.

As of October 25, the state says 715,395 people have already voted early.

One early voting trend in Wisconsin after three days of in-person absentee voting

That includes both mail-in and in-person according to WEC.

In 2020 1,957,514 voted early out of roughly 3.3 million total Wisconsin votes.

