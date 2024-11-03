America Votes: Brett vs Bart: A shared passion for the Packers but not presidential candidates.

Brett Favre and Bart Starr Jr. both share a passion for the Packers, but this year they are on different teams in the 2024 presidential election.

Favre is the Hall of Fame quarterback who brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Titletown in 1998.

Starr Jr. is named after his father — the Hall of Fame quarterback who was part of the Packers' dynasty years in the 1960s under Coach Vince Lombardi.

Favre was in Green Bay Wednesday night to throw his support behind Donald Trump.

"It's time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback Donald Trump," said Favre. "We all know this. Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it."

Many in the crowd wearing his old number four jersey, Favre says he had never done a political rally for a presidential candidate until now, but he has played golf with President Trump.

The Mississippi resident and grandfather say he is speaking out this year for future generations.

"I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure the future generations get to as well, and that would be my grandson, Parker, and his two brothers," said Favre.

"It's getting harder for younger people to buy their first home," Favre said. "People are losing hope in the American dream."

Bart Starr Jr. considers himself a lifelong Republican but this year he's supporting Kamala Harris.

"I feel like I'm speaking out against a radical proposal that's not consistent with the Republican party," said Starr. "That's why I was willing to kind of draw a line in the sand."

Starr was at the Harris — Cheney town hall meeting in Brookfield last month with local Republicans who were either undecided or voting for Harris.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do, because I've seen my party drift away from the core values that we always held dear in terms of our loyalty to the Constitution in terms of our loyalty to more sound economic principles," Starr said.

The Alabama businessman says the biggest issue for him is Trump's proposed tariff policies that he believes will hurt the middle class.

"I don't want to see my party go down the path of instituting and implementing the largest tax increase on the middle class, and those aspiring to the middle class in history that seems antithetical to everything the Republican party has ever stood for."

Starr says he has never voted for a Democrat until this year. In 2016, he wrote-in Florida Republican Senator Marc Rubio and in 2020 in lieu of former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

