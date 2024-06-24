'All on the line': Sen. Warren talks importance of reproductive rights in 2024 presidential race

Tuesday marked two years since the Supreme Court decision effectively overturned Roe v Wade. The anniversary comes as the high court considers another potentially monumental abortion case.

It could rule any day now on whether a federal law mandating emergency care can override a state ban on the procedure.

Democrats believe reproductive rights are a critical issue in the 2024 presidential election. It's been a key issue in the Marquette Law School Poll with President Joe Biden getting higher marks nationally for his handling of the issue.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson interviewed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in downtown Milwaukee about why she believes the abortion issue is very much on the ballot.

VIDEO: Sen. Warren talks "full protection" for reproductive rights

VIDEO: Sen. Warren talks "full protection " for reproductive rights

"It's all on the line in the presidential race if Donald Trump gets elected President," said Sen Warren. "The Republicans have laid out the plans where he all by himself can get rid of abortion nationwide, not just in some states nationwide and there is nothing that the individual states can do about it."

Former President Trump has indicated he would not sign a national abortion ban - saying it's now a state-by-state issue.

Warren's visit to Wisconsin to talk about reproductive rights drew criticism from the Republican Party of Wisconsin's Matt Fischer, "Wisconsinites are tired of failed leftist politicians prioritizing special interest groups over our national interests."

Sen Warren says President Biden has protected federal abortion access for military members, and veterans, litigation efforts by the Department of Justice, and the FDA making sure medication abortion is still available.

She also supports the Women and Health Protection Act introduced by Wisconsin senator Tammy Baldwin that would protect rights that existed under Roe vs Wade.

"The only way we get full protection is if Democrats take the House and the Senate," said the former presidential candidate. "If we can hang on to our majority in the Senate and take the House. We will make Roe versus Wade the law of the land and that will protect people in Wisconsin. In Massachusetts, Alabama, and Idaho, all across this nation."

While in Milwaukee, Warren sampled and enjoyed, a 'Not a Horrible City' lager at the Broken Bat Brewery - a reference to reports Trump called Milwaukee a 'horrible city' - a report he has denied.

Charles Benson also asked Warren about the economy, immigration, presidential debates, and the age of both candidates. You can see that here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error