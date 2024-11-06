Circuit court judge grants extension for voting in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wisc. — A circuit court judge granted an extension for voting in Whitewater due to long lines on Tuesday.

Polling locations will remain open until 10:30 p.m. to accommodate voters. Polls closed at 8 p.m. across Wisconsin.

A court order says "polling places located at Whitewater - Armory and University of Wisconsin Whitewater - University Center located in Walworth County experienced significant delays due to inadequate staffing and insufficient numbers of BadgerBooks due to unprecedented turnout."

A circuit court judge grants an extension for voting in Whitewater

This extension comes at the request of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

All voters who are in line by 10:30 p.m. will be able to "cast their ballots in the same manner as those cast during regular polling hours," the court order says.

