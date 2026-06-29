DELAVAN — Delavan's Civil War soldiers lined up to fight under the Muster Tree, which stood tall for generations before it died in 2023. Justin Howland reshaped the tree's trunk to honor its Civil War history.

WATCH: Wood carver creates patriotic tribute inside Delavan tree with Civil War ties

Wood carver creates patriotic tribute inside Delavan tree with Civil War ties

Howland was commissioned by the Delavan Historical Society to carve the oak tree into a Civil War soldier and nurse for America's 250th.

TMJ4 The likeness of a Civil War soldier carved into the Delavan Muster Tree.

"The tree is over 200 years old, so it would have been a shame to just see it go away," Howland said.

Delavan Historical Society The Delavan Muster Tree shortly before it was cut down in 2023.

The Delavan Historical Society believes the tree was 270 years old before it was cut down. It stood near the town's former train station and soldiers arranged under it before boarding their train to battle.

TMJ4 A mural depicting Civil War soldiers under the Delavan Muster Tree.

Longtime Delavan resident Bob Dahl said he and others in the city are relieved to see the tree saved after it stopped growing leaves.

TMJ4 Wood carver Justin Howland shapes the Delavan Muster Tree into a Civil War soldier and nurse.

"It was uncertain whether the tree could be preserved and what condition it was in," Dahl said. "Now, the people who mustered at that tree to go serve our country now have the tree preserved in their memory."

TMJ4 Longtime Delavan resident Bob Dahl.

Howland spent most of June shaping the tree before finishing it in time for Delavan's ten-day America 250 celebration.

TMJ4 Wood carver Justin Howland shapes the Delavan Muster Tree into a Civil War soldier and nurse.

"I hope the people who see this think I did a good job," Howland said.

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