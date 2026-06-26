A diary written by a young Connecticut soldier 250 years ago offers a rare, firsthand account of what it was like to fight in the American Revolution — and to learn, days late, that a new nation had just been born.

The diary belongs to Joab Daggett, a soldier stationed in the New York City area in 1776 whose main duties were those of a wheel maker for wagons. His diary is now preserved at the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison.

Leo Landis, a historian for the Wisconsin Historical Society, carefully flips through the pages to prevent any damage.

"He wanted to record his experience of 1776," Landis said.

Watch: Revolutionary War diary, artifacts offer window into America's founding at 250

Soldier's diary gives insight into Revolutionary War

Daggett was a soldier out of Connecticut stationed in the New York City area. A decent number of men kept diaries, and Daggett's offers a decent account of a young soldier's life. Days could pass without much happening.

But the diary captures one of the most consequential moments in American history — though Daggett didn't record it on the day it happened. It took five days for news to reach him.

"He makes a note on July 3rd, but then Thursday, July 4th, nothing, nothing new, nothing new on the 5th," Landis said.

When the news finally arrived, Daggett wrote it down.

"We hear that the Congress declares the 13 United States of America free and independent," Landis said, reading from the diary. "He writes it the day he hears it."

The soldiers were elated, but the war was far from over.

"It gives you goosebumps when you think about this is the first time they know they've been fighting for this new nation, but now we've declared our independence and we are fighting for a real cause," Landis said.

Daggett survived the war. His diary eventually passed down to his granddaughter, Clara, who lived in Wisconsin and donated it to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

"So that people can encounter these documents is just a really rich way for us to share our nation and state's history," Landis said.

Also in the archives at the Wisconsin Historical Society are a pocket watch found on a famous battlefield and a powder horn used by an American patriot to load a musket with gunpowder.

The powder horn belonged to Abel Crandall, a soldier from Connecticut who also served in New York in 1776.

"It would have had a strap that you would have worn around your shoulder, and this one truly was used in the American Revolution by a man named Abel Crandall. He was a soldier out of Connecticut serving in New York in 1776," Landis said.

Crandall's commitment to the cause is etched directly into the horn in words made famous by founding father Patrick Henry: "Give me liberty or give me death."

"Here's somebody who was helping fight for our nation's independence, and really that idea of liberty and equality or death was just so critical to them," Landis said.

The pocket watch has a different origin. It belonged to a British soldier and was picked up at the Battle of Monmouth by a young man known as Major Anderson.

"This is actually from a British soldier that was picked up at the Battle of Monmouth by a young man who was at the battlefield, Major Anderson," Landis said.

The Battle of Monmouth took place in 1778 and was a critical moment in the war.

"The Battle of Monmouth really was a chance for the United States forces, the continental forces, to show their mettle. There were only about 5,000 US forces against 10,000 British forces there," Landis said.

The pocket watch and powder horn can be viewed at the historical society's museum; the diary is available on request. A new museum is being built in Madison.

The Wisconsin Historical Society has several events planned to celebrate 250 years as a country, starting July 3rd weekend at Old World Wisconsin, marking 50 years since its bicentennial opening.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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