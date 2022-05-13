Amazon’s Memorial Day deals have already begun—including $74 off Apple AirPods

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Although it’s still be a few weeks away, Amazon Memorial Day deals are already beginning.

While not all of the Amazon Memorial Day deals are available just yet, many products are already on sale, from vacuums and furniture to clothing and electronics. Savings include nearly $500 off a cordless vacuum, $74 off Apple AirPods, nearly $200 savings on a mattress and more.

Take a look at some of the best early Amazon Memorial Day deals that are available right now and be sure to check back when it’s closer to Memorial Day Weekend to see what else is on sale.

Tired of tripping over the cord every time you vacuum? This Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a rechargeable battery that offers up to 60 minutes of runtime on one charge.

Regularly priced at $680, it is currently on sale for $220, a savings of 68%, or $460. You can then save an additional $30 by clipping a coupon at checkout, which takes the price to just $190, a total savings of $490, or 72%.

The vacuum has a brushless digital motor, three suction modes, an LED screen, LED lights and it swivels sideways and up and down so you can clean under furniture and in all directions. The vacuum comes with a mini motorized brush head, a 2-in-1 brush, and a long crevice tool. It can also be assembled into a handheld vacuum for cleaning things like your sofa, car or computer keyboard.

Is there such a thing as having too many sunglasses? We don’t think so!

These Micheal Kors Sunglasses are regularly priced at $99, but are currently $59, which is a savings of $40. The sunglasses that are on sale feature a frame that’s black and gold with black lenses that are composite and have a coating with ultraviolet protection.

These sunglasses have more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. Of the total number of reviews, 82% rated them a perfect five stars, while only 2% of reviews gave them just one star. Reviews say the glasses are lightweight, good quality, fit well and are a great value for the money.

One 5-star review says they are “super cute, comfy, stylish“, while another said they are “so happy” with the purchase.

“I have a small face and they FIT and look GREAT! Good quality,” they wrote. “Like everyone else, I LOVE them. I ordered the black, but will now order the brown. They are comfortable.”

Certain sizes and colors of these Southpole Men’s Jogger Pants are 42% off, priced as low as $7. Not all sizes and colors are included, so you’ll need to make sure the size and color you want is on sale. For example, the L navy blue cargo is priced at $6.84, while the XL is $7.84 and 5X is $9.33.

The pants are made of 100% polyester and have an elastic closure with a drawstring at the waist. Machine washable, they have a single patch pocket in the back, flap-top cargo pockets and banded cuffs.

If you’re looking to start summer with a new hairstyle, this Hair Straightener Comb is 29% off, a savings of $17.50. Now priced at $42 if you choose the black matte, the straightener combines a straightening iron and a comb and has 3D heating teeth.

It has five heat settings for different hair types, a 30-minute auto-off function so you don’t need to worry about forgetting to unplug it. It also comes with product accessories, including a bag, two clips and a heatproof glove.

If you’re in need of new headphones for summer workouts or soaking up sun at the beach, Apple AirPods Pro are currently 30% off. Regularly priced at $249, they are now $175, a savings of $74.

The AirPods have active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music and a force sensor that lets you control your entertainment, answer or end calls and more. They come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips and are sweat and water resistant.

Regularly priced at $300, this iRobot Roomba Vacuum is $203 for the early Memorial Day sale, a savings of $97.

The vacuum can be scheduled to clean up daily dirt, dust and debris via the iRobot Home app or by using your voice. With dual multi-surfaces brushes, the vacuum can clean carpets and hard floors, plus it has an edge-sweeping brush that cleans corners and edges and Cliff Detect, which keeps it from falling down stairs. The vacuum also automatically recharges when it needs to, with up to 90 minutes runtime at once.

With nearly 22,000 reviews so far, the vacuum has a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 67% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers say it does a great job and is good for everyday messes, plus pet hair.

One reviewer who gave it a full 5 stars says they’re not sure how they lived without it before their purchase.

“The first day it spent a lot of time in the biggest room of my house bouncing off the walls. I’ve had it for four days now and it’s roaming all areas of my home sucking it’s little heart out. I feel like it has learned the lay of the land and is much more efficient,” they wrote. “It does a great job picking up fur and other debris and easily navigates from wood floors to the area rugs (all my rugs are low pile). If you are considering purchasing this, do it, you won’t regret it!”

If you’re looking for a new mattress, this Zinus 8 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress in twin size is 42% off, while full is 44% off. Regularly priced at $300, the twin is now $175, a savings of $125, while the full is $225, a savings of $175.

The Zinus mattress has green tea and moisture-absorbing ActivCharcoal infused into the pressure-relieving memory foam. It features 2 inches of memory foam, 2 inches of soft, airflow-enhancing comfort foam and 4 inches of high-density base support foam. It is ideal for back sleepers and average-weight sleepers.

The twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 pounds, while all other sizes can support up to 500 pounds. Both come with a 10-year limited warranty.

Looking to update your living room with a new TV stand? This 4 Cubby TV Stand in espresso is 67% off. Regularly priced at $300, it is now $100, a savings of $200.

The TV stand fits TVs up to 65 inches either on the actual stand or hanging on the wall above it. The top surface holds up to 150 pounds, with the two adjustable shelves holding up to 30 pounds each. It also has four cord management ports that keep cables tidy and organized.

Summer means lots of time spent soaking up the sun on the patio, and if you’re looking to add some charm and decor, this Patio Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug is 44% off. Regularly priced at $75, it is on sale for $42, a savings of $33.

The only size and color that is priced at $42 is the 5 feet, 2 inches by 7 feet, 2 inches in blue/grey, but there are other sizes and colors that are also on sale. The rug features a geometric design and is created from polypropylene yarns, which make it textured, but with a comfortable feel. The rugs are UV fade and weather-resistant, plus easy to clean, as you can simply blot stains or use a hose, broom or leaf blower to wash or remove debris.

This Geometric Print Upholstered Armless Accent Chair will easily transform a space with its bold print. Regularly $300, it is 51% off, priced at $148 for a savings of $152.

The chair comes in a variety of colors and prints, but only the brown geometric print is on sale. The chair has a supportive attached back and seat cushion on a corner-blocked frame. The chair assembles easily with simple instructions and includes hardware and tools. It fits through doorways 30 inches or wider, so even once assembled, you can move it to a different room.

