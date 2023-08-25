All 19 defendants in Georgia election interference case surrender

Arrest warrants were not necessary in the case involving former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants who are accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The final seven defendants in the case turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail on Friday, ahead of the noon deadline. They included Jeffrey Clark, Trevian Kutti, Robert Cheeley, Misty Hampton, Michael Roman, Shawn Still and Stephen Cliffgard Lee.

All 19 defendants face at least one count of violating the state's Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Any of the defendants found guilty on that count would be subject to a minimum prison sentence of five years.

SEE MORE: Former President Donald Trump booked, released in GA election case

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in on Thursday. He was in the Fulton County Jail for just minutes as he went through the formalities of surrendering to law enforcement in the case. That included being fingerprinted and having his mugshot taken.

Other notable defendants who turned themselves in this week include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

A trial date in the case has yet to be finalized; however, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested an Oct. 23 trial date for all 19 defendants. Several of the defendants are expected to oppose that date.

SEE MORE: Who is Scott McAfee? The 34-year-old judge in Georgia's Trump case

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com