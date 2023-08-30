Airports shut down due to Idalia; flights across US affected

Several Florida airports remained closed on Wednesday while several others had limited operations due to Hurricane Idalia making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast.

As of Wednesday morning, Tampa International Airport and Tallahassee International Airport remained closed. Meanwhile, Jacksonville International Airport remained open on Wednesday, but most flights in and out of the airport were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Orlando International Airport remained open on Wednesday, but about 9% of flights were canceled and 14% were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Other airports were undergoing major delays.

About 32% of flights out of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport were canceled on Wednesday, FlightAware said. Southwest Florida International Airport had 30% of its flights canceled and 11% delayed.

All told, as of Wednesday morning, about 938 domestic flights were delayed and 869 were canceled.

SEE MORE: Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast

Idalia brought tropical storm-force conditions to Tampa and Orlando late Tuesday and Wednesday. Tallahassee, which is under an inland hurricane warning, was experiencing heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday morning.

Major airlines, such as American and Delta, are issuing travel waivers. These airlines are allowing passengers flying in or out of areas affected by the hurricane to change flights without fees.

Affected airports include Tampa, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Savannah/Hilton Head.

What is unknown is how well airlines will be able to resume operations when the weather improves. In December, after a massive winter storm cut through the U.S., nearly 60% of Southwest Airlines flights remained grounded for the week after Christmas. The airline blamed system failures in resuming operations following the storm.

Generally, airlines are not required to pay for expenses incurred by travel disruptions due to weather, such as hotel rooms and meals. However, if a delay or cancellation is the airline's fault, most airlines have plans to offer to pay for expenses, such as meals and hotel rooms, according to a federal government dashboard.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com