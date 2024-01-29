Airlines have fun with Swift, Kelce flight numbers for Super Bowl

Airlines are upping their Swiftie game as the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl.

American Airlines and United Airlines have both created Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers for flights bound for the Super Bowl host city of Las Vegas — a nod to the singer's relationship with the Chiefs tight end.

This comes after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10 on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Swift and Kelce were seen embracing on the field and sharing a kiss after the team's big win.

American Airlines is naming a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas after Taylor Swift's 1989 album. The revelation came after online sleuths noticed flights labeled AA1989 from Kansas City to Las Vegas between Feb. 8 and Feb. 13. The return flights, from Las Vegas to Kansas City, have the flight number AA87 — 87 being Kelce's jersey number.

American added the extra flights for Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place Feb. 11.

Similarly, United Airlines announced new direct flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas with their own special flight numbers. Among the flight numbers are UA 1989, for the singer's album; UA 2287, a combination of Swift's hit song "22" and Kelce's jersey number; and UA 1587, which combines Kelce's jersey number with that of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is No. 15.

United is also getting creative with the names of flights between San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl this year after defeating the Detroit Lions Sunday night 34 to 31.

Flights from San Francisco to Las Vegas are named 1995, the year of the 49ers' last Super Bowl win — when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 49 to 26 — and 1849, the year of the California gold rush, which is what the team is named after.

There's been a lot of speculation on whether Swift, who will be on the international leg of her Eras Tour during Super Bowl weekend, will make it to the big game. She will be performing in Tokyo the night before, on Feb. 10, but the time difference works in her favor. The singer could technically make it in time if she flies after her show in Japan to Vegas to support her beau. There has been no confirmation on whether the songstress plans to make the trip. She has a show days later in Melbourne.

