Airbnb reveals its list of the most Hospitable Hosts in every US State

Airbnb hosts make it possible for people to travel to almost every country in world, while bringing guests cherished and unforgettable memories. Today we welcome Rachel Clarke, named most hospitable host in Alabama to talk about her experience and share tips on what exactly makes a great Airbnb host. Host hospitality can take many forms – a spotless listing, a quick response to a guest need, a seamless and straightforward check-in process that makes kicking off a vacation easy and going above and beyond to prioritize health and safety. With those qualities in mind, we set out to identify pinnacle Hosts when it comes to hospitality in each of the 50 US states. Visit the full list of most hospitable hosts at news.airbnb.com.

https://news.airbnb.com/airbnbs-most-hospitable-host-in-every-us-state/