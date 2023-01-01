Adrienne Crossley is the Managing Editor at TMJ4, where she plays a pivotal role in daily news production. She oversees news content creation and manages a team of Real-Time Desk editors, reporters, and photographers. With a strong news production and management background, Crossley is known for her leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality journalism.

Crossley's educational foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Iowa and a Master of Arts from the University of IL-Springfield. Her career started as a morning show producer in Illinois, covering locations including Rockford, Springfield, and Chicago. Before joining TMJ4 in March 2023, she served as an executive producer for a local cable network here in Milwaukee.

Active in journalism organizations, Crossley is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Wisconsin Black Media Association, reflecting her dedication to promoting diversity and excellence in media. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.