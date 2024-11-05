Woman tells TMJ4 she was assaulted in a Lambeau Field bathroom Sunday; hopes to spread awareness

GREEN BAY — A Michigan woman is spreading the word about an assault at Lambeau Field after she says she and two other women were punched by a man in the women's bathroom just before halftime during Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Kathryn McCray reached out to TMJ4 News following the assault. She shared her story along with cell phone video and photos of a man being arrested following the alleged assault.

Kathryn McCray Kathryn McCray (right) and her fiance were visiting Green Bay for a football game when she said a man punched her in a women's restroom on Sunday, Nov. 3rd.

"He saw me, grabbed my arm, and punched me in the side of the face," said McCray in an interview Monday. "Then, after that another woman grabbed him and he punched her."

McCray said the assault happened after a man walked into the women's restroom and began shouting.

"He was saying things that indicated that he was doing it because he was upset he had seen a woman in the men's room," McCray told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins.

She said the man also urinated in the sink and that's when he punched several women who were trying to get him to stop.

"When he actually hit me, I don't think I actually realized it happened until people kept coming up to me and they're like are you OK," said McCray.

She said she was shocked. She shared a video which shows part of the encounter. In the video, you see McCray pushed up against the wall by the man.

Photos show the same man being arrested. Online booking records show he was taken to the Brown County Jail and has since bonded out. We reached out to Green Bay Police but were told they couldn't share additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

TMJ4 is also working to confirm that the man has been charged with a crime before publishing his name. We are waiting to hear back from the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

As Kathryn McCray heads back to Michigan, she tells Jenkins this about her trip to Wisconsin:

"This isn't by any means a reflection of the people we met at the game and we met in Green Bay. Everyone was exceptionally nice and it was just a bummer that this guy put such a damper on it."

TMJ4 News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

