MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 25-year-old woman who was hit by a driver in Milwaukee’s Water Street entertainment district early Sunday morning is questioning why barriers typically used to restrict vehicle access to the area were not in place.

Jules Underwood said she expected the entertainment district to be secured from vehicle traffic after bar close.

“It don’t matter where I was walking,” Underwood said. “Y’all supposed to have that gated off anyway so no car was able to go through where I had ended up being hit at. There should be no excuse.”

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Water Street entertainment district typically features a range of pedestrian safety measures, including Meridian barriers at Highland Avenue and Water Street and Knapp Street and Water Street. Orange wooden barricades are also used at intersections in between, along with flashing red traffic signals, police squads blocking roadways, additional lighting and Milwaukee police officers.

Many of those measures were implemented after a July 2025 crash in which Samantha Zganjar and Chloe Handrich were hit and severely injured by a driver who went through police barricades.

Underwood said she was hit by a driver while she was walking north on Edison Street, crossing Juneau Avenue when a car hit her and then sped off. She was taken to a hospital with extensive injuries. TMJ4 talked with Underwood Tuesday who says she expected the street safety measures to be in place.

“All that gated, all around Water supposed to be gated off,” she said.

TMJ4 asked Milwaukee police how a driver was able to enter the entertainment district early Sunday morning if officers and Meridian barriers were present.

Police responded, “After November 1st the barriers are not utilized.”

TMJ4 followed up with the Milwaukee Police Department to ask why the barriers are not used after Nov. 1 but did not receive a response.

Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae has been asking Milwaukee Police about pedestrian safety measures on Water Street since 2025. The department has repeatedly declined requests for an interview on the issue.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error