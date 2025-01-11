BUTLER, Wis — As a significant winter storm shutters parts of the South, local business owners in Wisconsin are deploying helpers.

Myron Dorshak of Dorshak Tree Specialists and Snow Services is sending several crews to Tennessee to help. The trip also brings solid business amid a winter that has seen less snowfall in southeast Wisconsin.

"We get these one or two inches, maybe, or a lot of dusting. I remember years back we used to get a lot of snow. There would be like a foot of snow to plow or go sledding. Now, there's just not much to plow anymore," said Dorshak.

Dorshak said the lack of snow is "challenging."

Watch: Wisconsin landscape business owner sends crews to remove snow in Tennessee

Wisconsin landscape business owner sends crews to remove snow in Tennessee

That's why, in an ironic twist, his snow removal crews are hitting the road and leaving Wisconsin—where winter weather is normal—and heading south to Tennessee, where snow is falling.

Dorshak told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that he got the call for help earlier this week.

TMJ4 News

"You know there's a big storm coming to Tennessee, and we need some help out there," said Dorshak. "They don't have plow crews down in Tennessee."

He tells TMJ4 News that his company is one of at least five local businesses deploying teams. Dorshak sent 10 trucks and 15 employees to help with snow and ice removal contracts at shopping centers and big-box stores.

It's welcomed business, as Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky reports that southeast Wisconsin has seen about half of the snowfall it would typically see so far this season. With 9 inches of snowfall, we are about 8 inches behind pace for the season.

It's a continued trend after last season, when Niznansky said we saw 32.6 inches total—16 inches below average.

"The good thing is they're making really good money. It's nice that they're getting this opportunity," said Dorshak. "Especially when we're not getting the snow that we would like here in Wisconsin."

An example of winter warriors from Wisconsin heading south to help dig out amid a snowfall.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error