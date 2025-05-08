West Allis’ deputy fire chief joins assistant chief on paid leave amid internal investigation

WEST ALLIS — Two West Allis Fire Department administrators are now on paid leave amid an internal investigation.

The latest involves the deputy fire chief. City leaders refused to share details about the latest allegations with TMJ4 News.

This comes after TMJ4 received a tip into our newsroom sharing this internal West Allis Fire Department memo that was sent to staff on Tuesday.

The city attorney confirms an outside agency is investigating Deputy Fire Chief Michael Wright.

This comes months after the assistant fire chief was internally charged with policy violations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Assistant Chief Jay Scharfenberg faces allegations of intimidating and insulting subordinates.

The city attorney declined to disclose the allegations against Deputy Chief Wright.

TMJ4 went to the West Allis Fire Administration Building to ask the interim chief. We were told he wasn’t there.

Mayor Dan Devine tells TMJ4 that all fire and paramedic services remain staffed. Our efforts to reach Deputy Chief Wright were unsuccessful.

