West Allis Deputy Fire Chief accused of using ‘insulting, defamatory and obscene language’ about subordinates

WEST ALLIS — TMJ4’s Lighthouse team has learned new details about an investigation into alleged policy violations by administrators at the West Allis Fire Department.

The latest to come under the microscope is Deputy Chief Michael Wright. He joined the assistant fire chief on paid administrative leave earlier this month according to the city attorney.

TMJ4 found out about administrative concerns at the West Allis Fire Department after an insider sent us an internal memo.

Two weeks ago, the city refused to share details about the allegations against Deputy Chief Wright. They’re explained in a 46-page report.

The report shows an outside investigative agency hired by the city of West Allis determined Deputy Chief Wright ‘used insulting, defamatory and obscene language’ about several subordinates.

This comes after six employees came forward with complaints against Wright dating back to 2022.

The report states, “Wright directly called one of his subordinates a ‘piece of {expletive}.”

Others complained that he allegedly called them lazy and incompetent.

Investigators also found Wright allegedly refused to allow a union-protected employee to have a union representative with them during an investigative interview in violation of department policy. That claim was substantiated by the third party firm as well.

The report shows Wright denied using inappropriate language while on duty. He also denied any wrongdoing.

This comes months after Assistant Fire Chief Jay Scharfenberg was put on paid leave for allegedly intimidating and insulting subordinates. The city attorney said Scharfenberg was charged with internal policy violations. but he's in the process of fighting those allegations through the Police and Fire Commission.

They are two of six current and former West Allis Fire Department administrators who had claims made against them according to the report.

Mayor Dan Devine declined TMJ4’s interview request. A secretary at the fire station told TMJ4’s Ben Jordan that no fire administrators were around to answer his questions.

It’s important to note that West Allis’ Police and Fire Commission has not charged Wright with any policy violations to date.

TMJ4 reached out to the union that represents West Allis firefighters. We have yet to hear back.

Our efforts to reach Wright directly were unsuccessful.

