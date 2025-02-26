'We depend on you guys a lot': Consumers seek eggs from Sheboygan County farmer as prices soar

Consumers are feeling the pinch this year as egg prices have soared. Some people are paying 50 percent more than they did at this same time last year.

As of January, the average price for a dozen eggs hit $4.95, a record high. On top of that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting an additional increase of 20 percent in egg prices by the end of 2025. A significant factor contributing to this rise is the ongoing bird flu outbreak, which continues to affect poultry nationwide.

Watch: How people are adapting to egg prices that are going up, up, up:

Consumers seek local farmers as egg prices soar

In the midst of this, more consumers are concerned about where their food is coming from. People like Isabel Calderon are actively seeking transparency in their food sources.

“There is a difference in color, texture, and flavor. The flavor definitely is different; once you crack an egg, you will notice,” said Isabel who, for years, has been buying farm fresh eggs direct from a local farmer.

She loves to make tamales at home and often needs to supplement her egg supply with store-bought eggs. She says, lately, finding the essential ingredient has been difficult.

“First, the shelves are empty. Then, the prices are high. Like, super expensive,” she added.

A Farmer's Commitment

Amid the rising costs and shortages, Sarah Strzelczyk of Bear Lake Ranch is responding to the community's need for reliable and affordable egg supplies. Sarah is so committed to fair pricing and safe food that she personally hand-delivers eggs to her customers.

TMJ4 News Sarah Strzelczyk, owner of Bear Lake Ranch

On a chilly morning in Milwaukee, Sarah arrived at Isabel's home with a warm greeting. “These are for you,” she said, handing over a dozen fresh eggs. Isabel welcomed her in for a cup of coffee, exemplifying the strong community ties formed through local sourcing.

Sarah shared, “Now, everybody wants to find a farmer who can offer eggs to them, which has created a waiting list for my products.”

Despite the soaring prices nationwide, Sarah remains steadfast in her commitment to keep her eggs priced at $5 per dozen. “Feed prices have not gone up, and I think it’s really important to be fair,” she said.

The Impact of Avian Influenza

In the first months of 2025 alone, over 27 million birds have been lost to the bird flu, according to the American Egg Board. Many grocery stores are responding to the egg shortages by limiting purchases — one dozen at Trader Joe's and three cartons at Costco. Major breakfast chains like Waffle House and Denny's have also introduced an “egg surcharge” to their menus.

While Sarah anticipates that egg prices may eventually drop in stores, she hopes customers will remember the connections they made with local farmers like herself. "We depend on you guys a lot," she said, highlighting the importance of consumers supporting local agriculture.

Farmers Market and More

This year, Sarah Strzelczyk will also be offering eggs and produce at the Oak Creek Farmer's Market on Saturdays. Those interested in connecting with Bear Lake Ranch can follow them on Facebook for updates. Visitors can also enjoy a unique stay at an Airbnb on the property.

