MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Milwaukee County Zoo officials say a child who entered the African savanna habitat earlier this week was able to leave safely and no animals or guests were injured in what zoo leaders describe as a rare incident.

WATCH: A look inside the Milwaukee County Zoo's efforts to keep everyone safe

A look inside the Milwaukee County Zoo's efforts to keep everyone safe

Video of Monday's incident showed the child inside the habitat for several minutes. The area houses several bird species, including hornbills and vultures.

"This is a rare occurrence," the zoo's director of animal management and health, Tracey Dolphin, said.

TMJ4 News Tracey Dolphin is the Milwaukee County Zoo Director of Animal Management and Health

In the wake of the incident, zoo officials emphasized the safety measures in place throughout the facility to protect both animals and visitors.

Dolphin said barriers are carefully designed based on the species they contain and the needs of guests viewing the animals.

"All of our barriers, when we look at them, what the height is going to be, what they follow, so that they are the appropriate height for the animals, as well as for the guests on the outside of the habitat," Dolphin explained.

Barrier designs vary across exhibits. In the African savanna habitat, visitors may see open landscapes, but additional protective features are built into the exhibit design.

"Our cheetahs are in the back, and so what you see is this kind of flat landscape, but what you don't see is a moat in between so the cheetahs cannot come up front," Dolphin added.

Watch TMJ4 reporter Jenna Rae's story in the video below:

'The highest standards of animal care' a look inside the Milwaukee County Zoo's efforts to keep everyone safe

Exhibits featuring animals that allow closer guest viewing often include stronger physical barriers, such as glass walls, Dolphin said.

Zoo officials said those safety standards are also part of maintaining accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a designation the Milwaukee County Zoo has held since 1976.

"We actually have been accredited since 1976," Dolphin said. "What that means is we meet the highest standards of animal care and animal well-being."

The accreditation process requires zoos to undergo evaluations every five years, including a multi-day on-site inspection. Review teams assess animal care practices, veterinary procedures, safety protocols and guest services.

Dolphin said visitors also play an important role in maintaining a safe environment by respecting barriers and exhibit boundaries.

"This is the animals' homes, so we all have to be really respectful," Dolphin said. "Of course, not breaching any of the barriers, but also how we are and how we're interacting with the animals as well."

The zoo has not reported any injuries or harm to animals related to Monday's incident.

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