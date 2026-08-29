'Stuff out of terror films' new documents detail creepy contact and human remains in Fond Du Lac man's home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County man is charged with stalking a Madison woman he briefly dated more than a decade ago, and what investigators say they found inside his home is raising serious concerns in the community.

Benjamin Larson, 47, faces one count of stalking in Dane County. He has since posted bail and is back in the community.

"It's super creepy to know that that's that close to us and we didn't know," neighbor Jeff Jewett said.

According to court documents, the victim says she and Larson had a dating relationship from March to June of 2013, which ended after Larson threatened to take his own life and made her feel unsafe. The two met through mutual friends.

Since that two-month relationship ended, the victim, who we are not identifying, says she has moved several times, yet Larson continued to reach out. In 2015, she says Larson emailed her, blaming her for his "life falling apart and a variety of mental health problems." She then went 10 years without hearing from him.

When she moved back to Madison in June 2025, she received the first of several letters from Larson, as well as online messages. A criminal complaint details that Larson told the victim he has a tattoo of her initials and kept an earring with her hair in it.

In December 2025, Larson mailed the victim a Christmas letter stating he was "wandering around Madison as part of his therapy and how he would perhaps run into" her. That same month, Larson contacted several licensing boards to file complaints against the victim, who is a therapist.

That is when she called police, noting in her petition for a restraining order: "The fact that this has gone on for so long without any contact from me and has only escalated is terrifying."

Investigators executed a search warrant on Larson's home on Aug. 14. Inside, they found human skulls and other skeletal remains, an earring with the alleged victim's hair around it, and bottles labeled "arsenic" and "cyanide." Deputies say a lab will determine whether the bones are "ancient" or modern.

"That's stuff out of terror films. Like, you don't expect it to be reality," neighbor Debbie Jewett said.

Police also found serial killer memorabilia, including books on Ed Gein and a jar that indicated it contained a piece of John Wayne Gacy's brain. Behind a padlocked door in the basement, police say they found a room with a life-size doll and a painting that was "consistent with the victim's likeness."

"I hope they were just props or something and not actual real skulls," Jeff Jewett said.

Inside his home, authorities also detailed several hand-written letters. One document was 25 pages long and included the victim's name. In it, one writing said: “I felt powerful the night I went to her house, after I had found she returned. I remember driving down, specific music blaring, high on adrenalin the whole time. As night fell, I quieted the music, and drove through the streets of Madison, I thought about how she had no idea I was coming for her. That thought made me feel giddy. For the first time, evet, I was the one in control with her. I liked it. As I got to her street, I found the house, and kept going. I circled the block one way, then the other. I felt like a shark, investigating it’s unknowing prey, I turned all the lights off and slowed to a stop just after her house. Engine off. Silence. Dressed in all black, with black gloves, and a black mask, I sat in my car for a long time, not moving, barely breathing, just watching. Hunting. Though it wasn’t the plan, just for fun I slowly grabbed the machete I keep in my car. It was a rush to think that here I was, not 50 feet from where she was, watching, machete in hand. Just had to. After a long while, I silently exited, and walked to her driveway. Recorded make/model/plate # of her car. Grabbed 3 bags of garbage out of the bin and got back in the car. I did what I cam for, and just as silently as I arrived, I left. Knowing she had no idea what had just happened. Easier than I thought. And the feeling it gave me – I’ve wanted it again, ever since. Creepy, strange, stalker-ish, potentially dangerous? Yes. It is. Does this bother me? Not in the slightest. In fact, I felt for the first time that I liked myself. That I liked this thing I am. It fits me, it suits me. I felt very comfortable, creeping around in the dark. Powerful.”

Larson was arrested and charged last week. He has since posted bail and been released.

"I am very, very concerned. I don't like that it's this close to my home," Debbie Jewett said.

Neighbors say they are worried about what his release could mean for the victim.

"He's out, and that's not good. Hopefully the victims are being watched so he doesn't find his way back that way," Jeff Jewett said.

TMJ4 tried calling Larson and some of his relatives on Friday. We didn't hear back.

We asked Fond Du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt about neighbors' concerns regarding Larson's release and if he believes there's a safety threat to the community. Here is his response:

"That is a completely understandable response after reading the content of the criminal complaint which, as a side note, was the same information provided to the Dane County judge who ultimately set the bond amount and conditions. In that case, the information provided showed a specific target victim, not random victim stalking. We can never guarantee a suspect who is free on bond poses no safety concern, but that being said, our deputies are aware of the circumstances and remain ready to respond to a report of anyone who may be posing a threat in our community. We always encourage everyone who sees or hears something suspicious around their residence or neighborhood to contact law enforcement so we can respond to check the suspicious activity out."

This is a story TMJ4 will continue staying on top of.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error