Shoppers are changing their habits as egg prices keep climbing

Egg prices are expected to keep soaring—up 20% in 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's price outlook.

Right now, the average cost of a dozen eggs is $4.15, creeping closer to the record high of $4.82.

Lisa Zauner says she draws the line at $10 per carton. “I wouldn’t go up to $10, but I’d probably pay between $3 and $5 if I need to.”

So far, she’s found eggs in her preferred price range. But other shoppers say they’ve changed their habits when it comes to buying eggs.

“It’s pretty expensive, so I’m trying to find other sources of protein,” noted Miya Brooks.

“People feel stressed right now,” said Margaret Mittelstadt with Outpost Co-op. “But you don’t really have to if you learn to look outside a little bit—outside the egg case, if you will.”

The natural foods co-op in Milwaukee wants to offer alternatives for shoppers. “People might not think that applesauce is an egg replacement—it is!” Mittelstadt said.

Outpost has curated a list of eight egg alternatives, including chia and flax seeds, as well as other plant-based or shelf-stable options. Many are also budget-friendly.

Lisa Zauner says she has experimented with applesauce. “I have done it, but not because of the egg shortage. I’ve just tried it for healthy baking, and it works! I make an applesauce chocolate cake.”

But she’s not ready to remove eggs from her shopping cart. “I’m so optimistic about the economy now that it’s okay—I’m alright with the egg prices. I’m not going to get all worked up about that.”

But Miya Brooks admits she isn’t as confident. “I am concerned, but I just try not to focus on that because the economy is so inconsistent,” she said.

If egg alternatives aren’t your thing and you want the real deal, Outpost says supply and pricing at its locations have been steady so far.

“$5.29,” said Margaret Mittelstadt, pointing to a carton in the cooler. “And these are free-range, organic eggs.”

The co-op credits the prices to the local producers it works with, saying eggs are sourced within 100 miles.

“They are working with smaller flocks, they’re able to keep their flocks healthy right now—we’re very fortunate,” Mittelstadt said.

While demand plays a role, the bird flu outbreak that began in 2022 is the main reason egg prices are up so much. When the virus is discovered on a poultry farm, the entire flock has to be depopulated to help limit the spread. Since the current outbreak started, more than 145 million birds have been killed.

There are efforts underway to stop the virus. For example, many poultry farms have installed truck washes to disinfect vehicles entering their property and require workers to shower and change clothes before entering a barn.

Health officials emphasize that any sick birds or cattle are kept out of the food supply. Cooking meat to 165 degrees (74 Celsius) kills bird flu, E. coli, salmonella or anything else. Pasteurization also kills the virus in milk. Raw milk is the only food product linked to illnesses so far.

