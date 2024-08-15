Sheriff Ball talks about staffing shortages and rising overtime costs at MCSO

MILWAUKEE — Overtime costs are in the millions of dollars and there's no indication they are going to get better anytime soon for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Those overtime costs come out to an estimated $7.2 million this year, compared to $3.8 million last year according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lighthouse Reporter Charles Benson looked into the staffing issues, and how they are driving overtime costs higher, and asked Sheriff Denita Ball: What is the solution?

From the county jail to the courtroom to the freeways, Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said more staffing is needed — just to meet its daily efforts to cover all those responsibilities.

TMJ4

"The biggest challenge that we're facing is just trying to get enough staff to do our basic core functions right now, and it has always been a struggle for us," she said.

How do the staffing numbers add up?

The County says it's down 48 correction officers compared to 225 budgeted positions with 179 hired and 177 actively working, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The numbers are about the same for Sheriff's Deputies - down 50 positions. 267 positions budgeted, 233 have been hired and 217 are actively working.

Can this be fixed in the next 12 months?

"I think we would, we would probably make a dent in it with our hiring. But know that it takes a while once we hire them, they have to be trained," said Ball.

Sheriff Ball says turnover, retirements, firings, and Family Medical Leave benefits drive up over time. A bump in pay, aimed to attract and retain workers, is another factor.

Deputies' starting pay is now just under $34 an hour - a 47% increase since 2016, according to MSCO. Correction officers' starting pay is up more than 70% to $30 an hour.

"When we have to utilize overtime to complete our core functions, that cost has gone up," said Sherif Ball. We're paying them time and a half, and as a result of the overtime budget that we have, does not, has not increased with the wages."

Watch: Charles Benson sits down with Sheriff Denita Ball to talk budget numbers.

‘It has always been a struggle for us’: Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball shares the challenges the department faces

County Executive David Crowley called on Sheriff Ball to find taxpayer-saving solutions. "It's my hope the Sheriff agrees that we can no longer spend beyond our means."

Crowley added he has increased funding in the past - including $8 million in 2024 for the Sheriff's Office. "My recent budgets have included significant increases for items including correctional officer pay, collective bargaining for deputy sheriff salaries, and increases in food and medical contracts that provide services to the Milwaukee County Jail."

TMJ4 reached out to the Sheriff's union for its take on the staffing issues, but so far, no response.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error