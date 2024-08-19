Recreation specialist explains how technology at Racine's beaches is helping prevent drowning deaths

Bender Beach in Oak Creek is closed due to unsafe water conditions. Officials are warning the public to stay away until the waves and current settle down.

The closure comes a day after 3 people were hospitalized in 2 separate water rescues at that beach.

The first rescue involved three victims at Bender Park on Sunday evening. They made it out by the time firefighters arrived but two of them were taken to a hospital for treatment. About an hour later, a rowboat capsized throwing two more people into the water. They were able to make it to the rocky shoreline on their own.

The Oak Creek fire chief says since the end of June, the city has responded to six water rescues, where two people have died.

Specialist explains how technology at Racine's beaches is helping prevent drowning deaths

"Each of those responses was a significant undertaking for the Oak Creek Fire Department," said Chief Michael Kressuk. "Each of those responses involved bystanders who at great personal risk, made the decision to go help the victim."

Be aware of the water conditions

Pay attention to warnings issued by weather and parks professionals

Understand your ability to swim

A possible solution to help keep beachgoers safe can be spotted just south of Bender Beach, in Racine, where beach warning signs have been installed. The city says drowning deaths have decreased 80% since they were installed.

North Beach and Zoo Beach in Racine now have warning light systems linked to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) satellites that give real-time water safety information.

"The warning lights were installed essentially to help reduce the level of emergency situations that we have here," explained Phil Kiley, recreation specialist with Racine's lifeguard program.

In 2021 there were 5 drowning deaths in Racine. In 2022, when the warning lights were installed, there were zero deaths and it remained flat the following year. So far this summer season, there has been one drowning in an unprotected area of the beach.

"Having people on site is really the biggest factor when it comes to keeping people safe along the shorelines," added Kiley who described lifeguards as the 'gold standard' and said the warning signs are a helpful tool.

"A great tool to have, it adds a level of safety to what we're already able to provide because this is a thing that someone will see first before they even get to us on the shoreline."

When the warning light signs arrived, Racine County said the technology along with other items like life vests and rings, cost county taxpayers about $150,000.

Click here to see the status of Racine's beaches.

