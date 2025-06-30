MILWAUKEE — When a Milwaukee police officer dies in the line of duty, the department adheres to Standard Operating Procedure 480, which outlines the necessary steps for planning a funeral.

This week, efforts are already underway to honor Officer Kendall Corder, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.

Ray Banks, former assistant chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, emphasized the importance of supporting the fallen officer's family and the community.

"Every single officer that was killed in the line of duty during my tenure, I attended," Banks said.

Banks was with the department for 28 years.

WATCH: Planning with purpose: How Milwaukee police prepare to honor a fallen officer

Planning with purpose: How Milwaukee police prepare to honor a fallen officer

The planning process involves securing a venue capable of accommodating hundreds, if not thousands, of attendees. Officers are committed to making the event a profound show of solidarity.

"There's no way that you lose a comrade that you don't want to do as much as you possibly can," Banks said.

The Milwaukee Police Association has connected with the Milwaukee Police Department to plan the funeral.

"The department is going to start looking for a church that can hold several hundred people, if not close to a thousand people, that are going to be coming in," said Alex Ayala, President of the Milwaukee Police Association, which is the union that represents police officers.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 480 provides detailed guidance on every element of the funeral, from the number of pallbearers and types of flags to the ceremonial rifle salutes.

"This SOP outlines literally how many people have to be there - pallbearers, buglers, rifle salutes, all those things that have to get done for an on-duty death funeral are all outlined in this SOP," Ayala said.

The funeral will feature motorcycle escorts and rifle salutes, sending a powerful message of respect and mourning to both the family and the community.

"People see us in a badge, people see us in a bulletproof vest with our equipment in our squad car - we're human. He was a son, he was a grandson, he was an uncle," Ayala said.

Banks highlighted the importance of ensuring the family knows their loved one’s sacrifice is not taken lightly.

"You want the family to know that the death was not in vain, and that you will remember him, so yes, those things become very important," he said.

While a date for Officer Corder's funeral has not yet been announced, details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error