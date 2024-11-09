Police in Kenosha, investigating a school shooting threat, now say the weapons found in the suspect's bags were airsoft guns.

The 13-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats. Threats police claim they knew nothing about until the student tried to enter Roosevelt Elementary School.

"When you see something, say something. Help us out," said the city's police chief, Patrick Patton. "This should have been reported to us earlier."

Hours after Kenosha police made that statement at a news conference, a parent called TMJ4 to say reports had been made about the suspect weeks ago.

Watch: Parent claims Kenosha PD missed a red flag before school shooting scare

Parent claims Kenosha PD missed a red flag before school shooting scare

This parent told TMJ4 that less than two months ago, his children received an ominous Snapchat message from the 13-year-old suspect, displaying what looked like a gun and a map of a Kenosha middle school. He claims the Kenosha Police Department and the school district were both alerted.

The parent, who wants to remain anonymous, shared a screenshot with TMJ4. The photo, allegedly posted on Snapchat by the 13-year-old student arrested in Kenosha, shows a black bag and inside what looks like a gun.

Submitted

He says the Snapchat was sent to his sons weeks ago, on Sept. 11, and the message also included a map of Mahone Middle School.

The parent says he spoke directly to school district officials about the concerning social media post. They then questioned his son, and the parent was told that Kenosha police were notified.

But when TMJ4 tried to get answers about how and when police and district leaders responded to the perceived threat, our interview requests were denied. Kenosha police responded in an email writing, "Unfortunately, we are not available for an on-camera interview today." The district echoed that, saying, "Staff will not be doing interviews."

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, the chief of police repeated several times that his department was not aware of any red flags until they began asking the public to help identify the 13-year-old suspect.

"We know that there were internet searches," said Chief Patrick Patton. "All the red flags that we would look for, and expect someone to report, were there. This should have been reported to us earlier." At least one parent says it was. It's a concern TMJ4 will continue to investigate.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error