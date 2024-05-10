Opinions on what to do with I-794 in Milwaukee are drastically different

We're less than a year away from a decision that will impact more than 70 thousand drivers a day.

TMJ4's Lighthouse Team and Ben Jordan are taking a 360 look at what to do with I-794 in Milwaukee, particularly the portion north of the Hoan Bridge as it cuts through downtown.

The elevated freeway was built 50 years ago. WisDOT says the aging infrastructure is detereorating and something needs to be done.

That's how we got here, but opinions on what to do next are drastically different.

WisDOT's Lake Interchange Study shows there are essentially three over-arching options. Reconstruct what's already here, improve the freeway by changing design features and consolidating access ramps, or remove the freeway altogether while utilizing streets on the ground.

It's turned into a polarizing issue. Ben has heard from all sorts of drivers, especially those who commute from the southern suburbs, who say 794 is practical, dependable and needs to stay.

"The idea of dumping all that traffic into a congested area of downtown Milwaukee is absolutely insane," says Charlie Rosenberg, who is against the removal.

On the flip side, a group called Rethink 794 is rallying to remove the freeway altogether to make way for housing, office space, new storefronts and hotels.

"We think that there's better uses for the land down here than just helping people get to their jobs and their entertainment a minute or two faster," says Gard Pecor, with the organization.

WisDOT's study shows the streets just north of the Third Ward would see the biggest increase in traffic, particularly St. Paul avenue and Clybourn.

"I have pros and cons. I have pros and cons," muses Joena Vitale at Third Coast Gourmet.

Ben wanted to hear the perspective of a small business owner in the Third Ward andwhat they'd like to see. Vitale is torn.

"My preferred option would be to tear it down and have more traffic generated in this area, but on the other hand, how's the parking going to be handled. It's already difficult to park in the Third Ward. You have to have street parking and everyone knows when you come in the Third Ward, it's going to be street parking pretty much," Vitale says.

Friday night at 6:00, Ben will bring you several perspectives on the issue, including from Milwaukee's Mayor.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip