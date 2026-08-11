MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Thousands of homeowners and businesses across the region suffered damage in last year's August flood and so did local governments. While homeowners received federal assistance, not a single dollar went to local governments across Wisconsin.

In October, FEMA denied funding for all public infrastructure statewide.

"They chose not to help us really in our hour of desperate need," Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said.

WATCH: Taxpayers could be on the hook to fund millions in flood damage not covered by Feds

ONE YEAR LATER: Taxpayers could be on the hook to fund millions in flood damage not covered by Feds

As a lifelong Wauwatosa resident, McBride said the night of the flood was unlike anything he had experienced. He said he drove to Mitchell International Airport at 3 a.m. to pick up his daughter, who was flying in from New York City.

TMJ4 News Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride talks about the struggles his city still deals with one year after the August 2025 historic flood

"It was the worst drive I've ever had in my life," McBride said.

As the sun came up, conditions in some places, like downtown Wauwatosa, worsened.

TMJ4 News TMJ4's drone captured downtown Wauwtosa on the morning of August 10, 2025

Video from the morning of August 10, 2025 shows most of downtown Tosa underwater, including shocking scenes of the city's bridge covered.

TMJ4 News Video from the morning of August 10, 2025 shows most of downtown Tosa underwater, including shocking scenes of the city's bridge covered.

"I was shocked at how quickly the water came up and then how high it got," McBride said.

Hart Park was underwater. Homes and businesses were also flooded.

"I've never seen anything like it," McBride said.

Despite the damage, McBride said it could have been much worse.

"The county grounds retention ponds and Hart Park performed as they were designed," McBride added. "The redesign saved the village and saved the homes."

TMJ4 News Images from Hart Park show just how much flooding took place in Wauwatosa

Even with mitigation in place, 500 homes and 50 businesses in Wauwatosa were damaged.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has given $152 million in individual assistance to 30,000 Milwaukee County homeowners.

Cassandra Libal, director of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said federal individual assistance helped stabilize residents, but the public infrastructure side of the equation remained unresolved.

TMJ4 News Cassandra Libal, director of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said federal individual assistance helped stabilize residents, but the public infrastructure side of the equation remained unresolved.

"We were lucky to be able to get that assistance, so that we not necessarily made people whole, but at least get them to a point of stabilization, but then on the other end of the coin is, the public infrastructure," Libal said.

County public infrastructure damage estimates, according to Libal, exceeded $58 million. Wauwatosa alone estimates more than $4 million in municipal damage.

After FEMA's denial, Libal said local leaders had no choice but to find another way.

"It was one of those situations where we had to do what we had to, so we just had to buckle up and figure out how do we cover the cost," Libal explained.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum study shows the state's estimated damage costs met the threshold to receive federal funding. The Milwaukee-region has previously received federal funding in 2000 for a snow storm and in 2008 and 2010 for flooding.

"It's the most catastrophic natural event we've ever experienced and many other communities in the area have ever experienced, and why were we singled out not to receive funding," McBride said.

Wauwatosa has spent $2.4 million restoring buildings, bridges, the Hart Park football stadium and track, roads, and parking areas. More work remains.

When asked whether Wauwatosa residents should expect a tax increase to cover the damage, McBride did not rule it out.

"We're gonna have to work that out," McBride said. "Those are the hard choices we're gonna have to make."

Libal said the county addressed its most critical needs, but acknowledged that longer-term improvements remain uncertain.

"We were able to address the critical needs and get us back operational so roads were open and parkways were available to people, but in terms of improvement and mitigation plans, those are things that are TBD," Libal explained.

The Hart Park softball field damaged in the flood remains in poor condition with no decision on whether or when it will be repaired. McBride said that decision will ultimately fall to taxpayers and the city council.

As repairs and mitigation efforts continue countywide, leaders say they are preparing for the next disaster.

"We have to believe that we're not out of this. That it can only continue," McBride said.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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